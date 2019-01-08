“Sketching Cars”: a new ebook by Luciano Bove

Luciano Bove has published a new ebook containing a step by step guide on sketching cars dedicated to young design students and car lovers.

As Luciano explains, this 76-pages PDF ebook was designed to help people to draw and sketch cars correctly and explains several traditional drawing techniques including color pastels & markers.

It also includes a series of drawing rules explained for easy understanding as well as a number of tutorials that show practical applications of the different techniques.

The ebook can be purchased from Luciano Bove’s page on Lulu.com, along a series of other titles on car design. The price is $15.88.

(Image Courtesy: Luciano Bove for Car Body Design)