“Sketching Cars”: a new ebook by Luciano Bove

As Luciano explains, this 76-pages PDF ebook was designed to help people to draw and sketch cars correctly and explains several traditional drawing techniques including color pastels & markers.
It also includes a series of drawing rules explained for easy understanding as well as a number of tutorials that show practical applications of the different techniques.
The ebook can be purchased from Luciano Bove’s page on Lulu.com, along a series of other titles on car design. The price is $15.88.
(Image Courtesy: Luciano Bove for Car Body Design)
