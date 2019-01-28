Luigi Memola launches new Rhino 3D Workshop

Design Workshops 28 Jan 2019

Concept designer Luigi Memola has launched a new 3D modeling workshop in which he will share his workflow for 3D modeling using Rhinoceros.



The workshop, dubbed “Rhino Raptus”, will feature a real time vehicle modeling demonstration, will provide tips and information and will answer participant’s questions about 3D techniques.

The event is targeted to both students and professionals, working in the product design, vehicle design, cg art and graphic design fields.

The workshop is taught in English and has a total duration of 6 hours divided into two “By Night” sessions, taking take place on 8 and 14 February 2019 from 6:30PM to 9:30 PM CEST.

Those who are interested can participate either in person – the workshop is hosted at the”Skate park”  room at the Toolbox Coworking of Turin, Italy – or online choosing the Online category ticket.

Seating is limited. For more details and for registration you can check the event page at eventbrite.com.

You can also contact Luigi Memola directly at memola.luigi AT gmail .com.

For more information about his work check our previous posts about him or his Instagram account @memola_luigi.

(Image Courtesy: Luigi Memola for Car Body Design)

