Nissan IMs Concept: Design Videos

Concept Cars 18 Jan 2019
A selection of official videos documenting the main features, the inspiration and the design process for the Nissan IMs Concept, the sedan crossover presented at the Detroit Show.



In the first video below, Nissan designers talk about the inspiration behind the concept and the key features on the model.

The bext clip is a design walk around the IMs Concept during the debut at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, with Global Head of Design Alfonso Albaisa talks with Design Director Giovanny Arroba.

Below, Alfonso Albaisa gives some insights about the inspiration and the process behind the design of the Nissan IMs

The official trailer for the world debut:

(Source: Nissan)

