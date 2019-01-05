McLaren creates Speedtail design collections

To help the 106 future owners of the Speedtail Hyper GT customize their car, McLaren designers have created three different collections to offer them inspiration and a basis for customization.

Each hand-built Speedtail will be tailored to the customer’s exact requirements, but to help make this process less demanding, McLaren’s Colour and Material design team has curated arange of design concepts, arranged into three key collections:

The first, Urbane, is a collection of three themes which have been created to offer a discerning and refined feel, giving the Speedtail a sophisticated look with calm exterior hues, plus subtle and cool interior tones.

One theme is Stratosphere, which sees the Speedtail finished in gloss 1K full visual carbon fibre with the contour pack, which is designed to accentuate the exterior highlights of the car’s aerodynamic bodywork. It’s set off with bespoke brushed light blue anodised aluminium brightwork, ensuring that every shimmering curve of the exterior is revealed.

The luxuriant detail extends to the badging, which is crafted in platinum with TPT carbon inlay, whilst the cool-hued cabin blends the metallic light blue driver seat with light grey passenger seats. Completing the look are bespoke navy painted edge with navy contrast stitch and bespoke brushed light blue anodised aluminium brightwork.

The second collection is appropriately named Visionary and offers a purposeful and unmistakeable look from moody, yet striking shades, to opulent and surprising touches.

It includes the Astral theme, inspired by the UK’s wealth of nautical heritage with an interior dominated by navy blue, including nubuck bespoke navy passenger seats and full aniline leather bespoke navy driver’s seat, bespoke Nebular quilt and digital print on nubuck bespoke navy leather upper trim.

This is juxtaposed with an exterior finished in bespoke orange with bespoke silver pinstripe, gloss 1K visual carbon fibre and white gold 18 carat with TPT inlay badging.

The third collection, Dynamic, is exciting and modern and features sporty, futuristic and sumptuous themes. Among these is the Bloodline theme, distinguished by a bespoke red on the exterior, with gloss black diamond cut wheels featuring a bespoke light copper edge and silver brake calipers.

Inside, the driver seat is contrasted in full aniline bespoke red, whilst passengers sit on lightweight semi aniline bespoke white seats.

Accentuating the athletic theme, the steering wheel clasp, paddle shifters, window and door bezel surround are highlighted in TPT carbon quartz white.

All collections feature detail highlights such as body and interior panels finished in satin 1K or gloss 1K with interwoven gold visual carbon fibre or anodised aluminium, contouring and pinstriping to accentuate the elegant flow of the bodywork. Interior options include bespoke electro-chromatic glazing tints that remove the need for sun visors, nubuck and aniline leather, TPT carbon control surfaces and white gold 18 carat and TPT carbon badging.

(Source: McLaren)

