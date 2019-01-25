Infiniti announces partnership with with Art Center and College for Creative Studies

Infiniti is launching a dual partnership with the Art Center College of Design in California and the College for Creative Studies in Michigan for the development of a new SUV.

The collaboration will involve design students from the Detroit- and Los Angeles-based car design schools and will take place from January to May 2019.

Led by Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president of global design at Nissan Motor Co., Ltd, and Karim Habib, executive design director at Infiniti Motor Company, Ltd., the program will create an opportunity for the two to interact with the next generation of automotive designers as they work to create the aesthetics of a future SUV.

Throughout the four-month program, the duo will provide the schools with insights on company culture and design.

Two winners, chosen by Albaisa and Habib in May, will have the opportunity to intern at Infiniti’s Global Design Center in Kanagawa, Japan.

“The collaboration with the ArtCenter College of Design and College for Creative Studies comes at the perfect time forInfiniti,” said Albaisa. “I cannot be more honored to have the opportunity to work with future talent as they enter the beginning phases of their automotive design career. Our design teams are challenging themselves daily and this experience will allow for us to all gain a new perspective on design throughout the challenge.”

Infiniti most recently debuted its QX Inspiration concept vehicle at the North American International Auto Show. Its design signals a new era for the brand enabled by technology, with a form language hinting at the potency and character of electrified powertrains.

The interior of the QX Inspiration concept is hand-crafted using traditional techniques and a choice of materials inspired by a subtle Japanese sensuality.

The development of new electrified vehicle platforms enables the creation of spacious, lounge-like interiors influenced by ‘omotenashi’, the Japanese approach to hospitality.

Providing a seamlessly enabling and instinctive experience, the cabin incorporates technologies to create a welcoming environment, while assisting drivers and connecting occupants to the world around them.

