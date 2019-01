At CES 2019 Hyundai will present “Elevate”, a concept vehicle that combines robotics and EV technology capable of taking people to unexplored places.

The preview image shows a four-legged vehicle in an extreme environment and as the official release reports “Wheels with robotic legs allow users to drive, walk or even climb over the most treacherous terrain”.

The design study aims at defining a new segment dubbed Ultimate Mobility Vehicle (UMV).

At the moment it’s not clear whether this concept is something related to a future product of some sort or just a design experiment.

(Source: Hyundai)