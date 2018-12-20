Robert Downey Jr. meets Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte

A promotional clip by Audi featuring a short conversation between Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte and Robert Downey Jr.





The clip is part of Audi’s sponsorships of the Iron Man and Avengers franchises: the Audi e-tron GT Concept will be featured in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, set to be released in theaters April 26, 2019.

While it does not reveal anything particularly new for who is into car design, it is still enjoyable thanks to Robert Downey Jr.‘s charisma – and could give some hints at the future installment of the Avengers franchise – plus you get to see some live sketching.

(Source: Audi)

