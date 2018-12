Puritalia has announced the upcoming debut of its second model, the Berlinetta, a hybrid supercar that will be unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Designed by Fabio Ferrante, the Berlinetta – as showcased in the teaser – is a front-engined coupé and the front end shares several styling cues with the company’s first model, the 427, a roadster inspired by America muscle cars.

Initially named GTQ, the sportscar was originally intended to have a mid-engined layout. The powertrain could feature the same 5.0 liter V8 unit that already equips the roadster.

(Image Courtesy: Puritalia for Car Body Design)