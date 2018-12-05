Pininfarina PF0 Hypercar: new images and updates

Automobili Pininfarina has revealed new images of the upcoming PF0 hypercar and confirmed €20+ million investment in a new cooperation with Pininfarina SpA.

The investment will underpin the design, development and production of the PF0 luxury electric hypercar and the future range of Automobili Pininfarina cars.

The new images hint at Automobili Pininfarina’s ‘PURA’ design philosophy for both its cars and brand, and represent Pininfarina’s focus on a balance between design and engineering.

Luca Borgogno, Design Director, Automobili Pininfarina, said: “Our design brief to Pininfarina SpA is simple: to take their renowned design and engineering skill, which has produced many of the world’s most elegant and desirable cars, and combine it with our desire to develop and deliver the world’s most beautiful range of luxury cars. There is a purity in our ambition, the styling of our cars and our engineering focus on emissions-free sustainable performance. We have termed this ‘PURA’, and it will define everything we do in the coming years.”

Starting with PF0 in 2020, ‘PURA’ will ensure that Automobili Pininfarina cars match purity in design with energizing performance derived from optimized aerodynamics, ground-breaking engineering solutions, and the extreme – yet manageable – power that electrification offers.

PF0 hypercar privately presented for the first time in Europe

As work continues in Cambiano on Automobili Pininfarina’s future range of cars, the Munich-based company has started presenting the PF0 prototype in Europe.

The first potential European clients and the first luxury car retailers aiming to represent the brand in the region have met at a series of VIP events hosted by legendary racing driver and new Automobili Pininfarina Development Driver Nick Heidfeld.

Early feedback indicates strong demand for PF0 and significant interest in plans for future cars that will all be luxury, fully-electric and low-volume within their sectors.

(Source: Pininfarina)

Read Press Release