Open positions: Magna Steyr Engineering Center Austria – Design House

More than 3,3 million produced vehicles, experience in automotive manufacturing for more than 100 years and a comprehensive range of services make Magna Steyr a world leading and brand-independent manufacturing and engineering partner for car makers.

As part of Magna International, an international operating company with almost 450 sites worldwide, we provide a diversified working environment with global development opportunities.

Magna Steyr is offering two positions at our department „Design House“ in Graz, Austria – namely:

CMF Designer Exterior / Interior

Internship Color & Trim

Main Tasks

Development, execution and visualization of innovative CMF ideas and concepts, while taking into account the project requirements

Communication and presentations of CMF ideas and concepts

Assisting in the creation of design proposals based on brand awareness, comparison, analysis and tracking of future trends

Creation of CMF strategies with customer focus

Working with suppliers and multi-disciplinary design / development teams

Your Profile

Bachelor Degree in Automotive / Industrial / CMF Design for the internship Color & Trim

Master Degree in Automotive / Industrial / CMF Design for the position as a CMF Designer Exterior / Interior

Very good visualisation capabilities (traditional and digital)

Excellent feeling for colours and materials for all automotive applications

Strong sense of design aesthetics

Technical interest and know-how

Fluent English (spoken and written)

Our Offer

The minimum base salary for the CMF Designer Exterior / Interior is EUR 2.700 gross per month (14 x p.a.), but we offer a market-compliant payment depending on the qualifications and work experience as well as attractive social benefits.

The salary for the internship is EUR 1.555 gross per month.

If we have caught your attention, we look forward to receiving your application ONLINE

Contact:

Martina Fink

HR Management Engineering

Magna Steyr Fahrzeugtechnik AG & Co KG