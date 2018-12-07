Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign confirmed for production

Nissan has officially confirmed that the special edition GT-R50 developed in bollaboration with Italdesign will be produced in 50 units without virtually any changes.

Nissan has confirmed that the exterior of the GT-R50 will be virtually unchanged from the prototype first shown in July at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England.

Pricing of the limited edition supercar will start at 990,000 euros before taxes and options.

The NISMO-tuned model, which features a 720PS powertrain, is based on the latest Nissan GT-R NISMO, and built to celebrate the 50th anniversaries of the GT-R in 2019 and Italdesign in 2018.

While the prototype vehicle was finished in a special gray with gold accents, customers will be able to specify their preferred color combinations for the production version. They also will be able to choose interior colors and packages.

Customers who wish order the car can visit the official website: www.GT-R50.nissan and contact Italdesign to create their own bespoke car.

Deliveries will begin in 2019 and will continue through 2020.

(Source: Nissan)