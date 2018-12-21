NinetySX Homage is a modern take of the iconic Honda NSX

The NinetySX Homage is a futuristic sportscar that pays tribute to the iconic Honda NSX. The author is designer Fabio Ferrante.

Presented in 1989 and launched on the market the following year, the Honda NSX can be considered one of the few modern legends in recent automotive history.

The supercar was the result of several years of development, which also included the creation of the 1984 Concept HPX (High Performance eXperimental) in partnership with Pininfarina, as well as a fruitful involvement of Ayrton Senna in the development process.

The NinetySX is a virtual concept car designed by Fabio Ferrante – who penned the Puritalia 427 and more recently the new Berlinetta – as a personal homage that reinterprets the spirit and the proportions of the original in a modern way.

The reminiscences of the NSX are particularly evident in the treatment of the rear volumes, with the extended tail, the integrated spoiler, the full-width tail lights and the angled C-pillars.

The rounded edges typical of late 80s – early 90s have been replaced by modern sharp lines that define the contour of clean surfaces.

The treatment of the flank gives form to an air opening that reminds of the distinctive air intake of the original NSX – another typical feature of late 80s supercars.

Speaking about the project, Fabio explains: “I was 7 years old when I saw it for the very first time. And it was love. Immediately. I always wanted to homage this car. I always wanted to give to it my gentle vision of its purity, reinterpreting its lines and proportions in a contemporary version.”

(Image Courtesy: Fabio Ferrante for Car Body Design)