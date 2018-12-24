Merry Christmas!

We wish you a merry and joyous Christmas and a very happy and creative 2019!

And as in our tradition, we have our annual Christmas card, created by our friend Bernie Walsh.

2018 was for Car Body Design – and for me personally – a year of transition. We have left behind some external projects that ended up requiring longer than expected, so from 2019 we’ll be able to focus not only on providing news, information and resources as usual, but also – and most importantly – on creating new, exclusive material, starting from 3D training.