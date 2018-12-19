Mercedes-Benz teases new CLA ahead of CES debut

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA will feature an evolved MBUX infotainment system and a softer exterior surface treatment.

The teaser image shows a detail of the rear shoulder and DLO, which gives some hints at a softer, smoother surface language, without the sharp rear character line of the original CLA, which was introduced in 2013.

Among the distinctive features of the new CLA is the evolved MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) a technological innovation that premièred at CES in 2018.

The new functions – as reports the company – make the nel CLA “the most emotional vehicle of its class”: the MBUX Interior Assistant can identify operation requests on the basis of movements to lend the vehicle interior a certain level of intelligence, to augmented reality for navigation and the ability to understand indirect voice commands as well as ENERGIZING COACH featuring individual fitness recommendations.

Along with the new CLA Daimler/Mercedes-Benz will also display the EQC and the Vision URBANETIC, both celebrating their US première.

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)