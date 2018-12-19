Mercedes-Benz teases new CLA ahead of CES debut

Concept Cars 19 Dec 2018

The new Mercedes-Benz CLA will feature an evolved MBUX infotainment system and a softer exterior surface treatment.





The teaser image shows a detail of the rear shoulder and DLO, which gives some hints at a softer, smoother surface language, without the sharp rear character line of the original CLA, which was introduced in 2013.

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Class Teaser image

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class: design gallery

The official design sketches and information on the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, the compact four-door coupé unveiled at the past Detroit Show.

Among the distinctive features of the new CLA is the evolved MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) a technological innovation that premièred at CES in 2018.

Mercedes-Benz Daimler Booth at CES 2019

The new functions – as reports the company – make the nel CLA “the most emotional vehicle of its class”: the MBUX Interior Assistant can identify operation requests on the basis of movements to lend the vehicle interior a certain level of intelligence, to augmented reality for navigation and the ability to understand indirect voice commands as well as ENERGIZING COACH featuring individual fitness recommendations.

Mercedes-Benz Vision URBANETIC Concept

Along with the new CLA Daimler/Mercedes-Benz will also display the EQC and the Vision URBANETIC, both celebrating their US première.

(Source: Mercedes-Benz)

