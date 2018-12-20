Italdesign Vulcanus is a Mercedes-Benz-based LCV designed for Chinese Xingchi

Xingchi Automobiles and Italdesign have partnered for the development of the interiors and the exterior of  Vulcanus, a luxury, high-end light commercial vehicle based on the Mercedes-Benz V260L.





The exterior lines of the Mercedes-Benz V260L, upon which the Vulcanus is based, inherit technology and styling values typical of the Mercedes V-class, giving a smooth and steady visual effect to the vehicle.

Italdesign Vulcanus for Xingchi

The passenger compartment is equipped with electric-powered sliding doors on both sides; the two parallel beltlines on the body side runs through the rear of the van.

Italdesign Vulcanus for Xingchi

The decorative graphics and the chrome trim of the window create a dynamic diving visual effect. The front end features a new triangular LED running light that optically coordinates the chrome front grille with the typical Mercedes logo with the headlamp and extends to the body sides.

«We started from a very good basis, the Mercedes-Benz V260L van, chosen by Xingchi as it is considered a benchmark in its market» – said Filippo Perini, Head of Innovation Desing at Italdesign – «Xingchi wanted us to give the Vulcanus something special, to turn an already-interesting vehicle in something unique: a luxury, hi-tech, prestigious yet elegant environment on wheels. We slightly modified some elements on the exterior and completely revolutionized the cabin using high-end materials, top-notch technologies and adding our typical Italian style».

Italdesign Vulcanus for Xingchi Interior Design

The interior concept is based on two main topics: refined materials and high technology, to provide the passengers a very comfortable and useful work environment on four wheels.

Italdesign Vulcanus for Xingchi Interior Design

Side doors, granting access onboard the luxury business passenger cabin, are fully electric powered. Delicate wood trims, genuine leather and high-definition screens lead the design of the interior, that is fully equipped with the latest technology available: finger print identification system, division wall, hd tv, adjustable magic glasses to separate the front and the rear of the cabin, contribute to the VIP-feeling unique environment, controlled via an intelligent interactive system installed in the central armrest, between the two business seats.

Italdesign Vulcanus for Xingchi Interior Design

Layout of the seats is completely customizable and flexible in order to give the maximum freedom to choose the best solution, depending on the number of the passengers and business needs.

(Source: Italdesign)

