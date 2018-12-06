Italdesign announces winners of “Research Contest on Future Mobility in Cities”

During a special event held at the company’s Headquarters in Moncalieri, Italy, Italdesign has awarded the winning teams of the contest launched last February.

Organized with the Patronage of the City of Turin as part of the celebrations for Italdesign’s 50th anniversary, the contest gathered together 88 projects from teams from 20 different countries.

The international jury awarded:

1st Winner : “The M.A.R2V. System” project by Roberto Monti, Alessandro Bianchi, Alessandro Consalvi, Andrea Rosellini – receive the 1st prize of 25,000€

: “The M.A.R2V. System” project by Roberto Monti, Alessandro Bianchi, Alessandro Consalvi, Andrea Rosellini – receive the 1st prize of 25,000€ 2nd Winner : “myCare” project by Marco Balagna Dena, Elena Verduci – who win the 2nd prize of 10,000€

: “myCare” project by Marco Balagna Dena, Elena Verduci – who win the 2nd prize of 10,000€ 3rd Winner: “DOZE. SLEEP IN MOTION” project by Leonardo Caricato, is awarded the Jury Special Mention and 5,000€

About the winning projects

M.A.R2E.V., meaning Modular Autonomous Rechargeable Road Electric Vehicle, is a modular, autonomous shared transportation system, that allows the vehicles to pair and travel with multiple coaches or also separately; it is specifically designed for medium-size cities.

“Analysing cities of different sizes, we noticed how the medium-sized cities are generally characterized by low public transportation modal share. We are thus imaging a different future with the M.A.R2E.V. System project, which provide to medium-sized cities an innovative solution that can improve quality of public transport and life” – Roberto Monti from the winner team, said.

myCare, that won the second place, is a innovative system that allows citizens to receive directly at home – or wherever they wish within the city – medical drugs and devices.

The special mention of the jury went to Doze, a concept of an autonomous, zero-emission electric vehicle, very compact, intelligent and affordable, envisioned for the year 2030.

(Source: Italdesign)