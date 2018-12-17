Infiniti teases its first fully electric crossover

At the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) Infiniti will unveil an electric concept car that will introduce a new form design language with a strong Japanese DNA.

Last January, the company announced that it would electrify its model line-up from 2021 onward, using either e-power (serial hybrid) or pure EV powertrains.

The Q Inspiration – revealed at the 2018 NAIAS, and Prototype 10, seen at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d ’Elegance – both provided elements of a futuristic design language.

At the 2019 NAIAS in January, these elements will come together to provide a clearer vision of the future of Infiniti in this new era of electrified design.

“The concept car we will show in Detroit is the beginning of a new era for Infiniti, and an illustration of where we want to go with the brand. Electrification and other new technologies have given us the opportunity to evolve our design philosophy,” said Karim Habib, executive design director, Infiniti.

The advent of electrified platforms heralds a fresh approach to what crossover and saloon platforms look like, both inside and out. With new exterior proportions, electrification also gifts interior space, enabling spacious and lounge-like interiors, rich in welcoming and assistive technologies.

