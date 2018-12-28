Flymove relaunches Bertone name with the Dianchè brand for future mobility

Automotive Design 28 Dec 2018
Flymove relaunches Bertone name with the Dianchè brand for future mobility

Flymove leads a group of more than 10 companies, mostly from the automotive industry, and has recently unveiled its plan for a line-up of fully electric vehicles.





Among the names involved in the project is Bertone, which will contribute with its expertise as well as its immense heritage design value.

Dianchè Bertone BSS City Car Cube

In particular the design firm’s licensed trademark will be used for the new automobiles developed under the name “Dianchè by Bertone”.

Dianchè Bertone BSS City Car Cube

The project includes the development of a full line-up of electric vehicles within the Smart Mobility Platform (SMP): among these are not only limited edition supercars and city cars, but also VTOL vehicles.

These electric vehicles will feature an easy-battery replacement system (less than3 minutes).

Dianchè Bertone BSS GT Cube

During the launch event held in Milan, the company unveiled the Dianchè BBS GT One, the Dianchè BBS GT Cube and the Dianchè BSS City Car Cube, a 3-seater that is planned to launched in 202 with a projected price of 18K Euros.

Dianchè Bertone BSS GT One

Both the GT One and GT Cube will be available for pre-order from January 15, 2019. The will be produced  in Italy in a very limited series of 9 units for each model.

Dianchè Bertone BSS GT One

Dianchè Bertone BSS GT One

For more details you can check the official website flymove.tech.

(Source: Flymove)

Tags

Image Gallery

Flymove relaunches Bertone name with the Dianchè brand for future mobility - Image 4
Flymove relaunches Bertone name with the Dianchè brand for future mobility - Image 6
Flymove relaunches Bertone name with the Dianchè brand for future mobility - Image 3
Flymove relaunches Bertone name with the Dianchè brand for future mobility - Image 2
Flymove relaunches Bertone name with the Dianchè brand for future mobility - Image 1
Flymove relaunches Bertone name with the Dianchè brand for future mobility - Image 7
Flymove relaunches Bertone name with the Dianchè brand for future mobility - Image 5

Comments

Leave a Comment


Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom