Flymove relaunches Bertone name with the Dianchè brand for future mobility

Flymove leads a group of more than 10 companies, mostly from the automotive industry, and has recently unveiled its plan for a line-up of fully electric vehicles.

Among the names involved in the project is Bertone, which will contribute with its expertise as well as its immense heritage design value.

In particular the design firm’s licensed trademark will be used for the new automobiles developed under the name “Dianchè by Bertone”.

The project includes the development of a full line-up of electric vehicles within the Smart Mobility Platform (SMP): among these are not only limited edition supercars and city cars, but also VTOL vehicles.

These electric vehicles will feature an easy-battery replacement system (less than3 minutes).

During the launch event held in Milan, the company unveiled the Dianchè BBS GT One, the Dianchè BBS GT Cube and the Dianchè BSS City Car Cube, a 3-seater that is planned to launched in 202 with a projected price of 18K Euros.

Both the GT One and GT Cube will be available for pre-order from January 15, 2019. The will be produced in Italy in a very limited series of 9 units for each model.

For more details you can check the official website flymove.tech.

(Source: Flymove)