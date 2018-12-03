Ferrari unveils SP3JC one-off

Special Cars 3 Dec 2018
Ferrari has announced the delivery of its latest one-off, the SP3JC, an extreme roadster based on the F12tdf.


Designed by the Ferrari Styling Center, the SP3JC was commissioned by a Ferrari client and collector whose brief set out to create a pure, uncompromising roadster using the chassis and running gear of the F12tdf.

Ferrari SP3JC

The sole one-off car to be commissioned on this limited-series special, the SP3JC was conceived as the maximum expression of open-air motoring, taking inspiration from the brand’s iconic V12-engined spiders of the 1950s and ‘60s.

2015 Ferrari F12tdf

Above: the 2015 Ferrari F12tdf

Compared to the original F12tdf, in addition to the open cockpit, the SP3JC showcases many aesthetic differences, including a different surface treatment of the flanks, which enhances the sleek stance and the muscular shoulders by repositioning the main air openings and using different volumes and character lines.

Ferrari SP3JC

“The SP3JC features a very muscular stance with dynamic sculpturing on the flanks designed to emphasize the front-engine layout, a distinctive air intake outline at the front, and a dramatic rear fascia with horizontal slashes contributing to a wider stance.”

As Ferrari reports, “the car is the outcome of over two years of intense work, with close involvement from the client throughout the process.”

2015 Ferrari F12tdf

Above: the 2015 Ferrari F12tdf – Below: the new SP3JC

Ferrari SP3JC

The rear end also shows a completely different layout, with twin circular tail lights, a cleaner top volume and a set of horizontal lines that underline the car’s width and the visual separation from the bottom “technical”  area of the diffuser and the twin double exhausts.

Ferrari SP3JC

The front-end features a redesigned grille contour and a new hood, characterized by the split glass inserts on the hood that show off the 780cv V12 engine.

Ferrari SP3JC

Above: the new SP3JC – Below: the 2015 Ferrari F12tdf

2015 Ferrari F12tdf

The client’s passion for Pop Art is reflected in the strong graphics, and the unique combination of the Azzurro Met and Giallo Modena livery over the main Bianco Italia color scheme underlines the car’s volumes.

Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 mark bold change in design direction

The new Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are limited edition models inspired by the barchettas of the 1950s that showcase a very clean design language.

The sporting theme is reinforced by specific detailing such as the flying bridge between the fairings of the integral carbon-fibre roll hoops and a brushed aluminium external fuel filler cap.

The seats are trimmed in blue leather with a white insert. The blue leather extends to the lower dashboard and the color is picked up in the contrasting stitching to the rest of the interior trim.

(Source: Ferrari)

