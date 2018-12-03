Ferrari unveils SP3JC one-off

Ferrari has announced the delivery of its latest one-off, the SP3JC, an extreme roadster based on the F12tdf.

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Center, the SP3JC was commissioned by a Ferrari client and collector whose brief set out to create a pure, uncompromising roadster using the chassis and running gear of the F12tdf.

The sole one-off car to be commissioned on this limited-series special, the SP3JC was conceived as the maximum expression of open-air motoring, taking inspiration from the brand’s iconic V12-engined spiders of the 1950s and ‘60s.

Compared to the original F12tdf, in addition to the open cockpit, the SP3JC showcases many aesthetic differences, including a different surface treatment of the flanks, which enhances the sleek stance and the muscular shoulders by repositioning the main air openings and using different volumes and character lines.

As Ferrari reports, “the car is the outcome of over two years of intense work, with close involvement from the client throughout the process.”

The rear end also shows a completely different layout, with twin circular tail lights, a cleaner top volume and a set of horizontal lines that underline the car’s width and the visual separation from the bottom “technical” area of the diffuser and the twin double exhausts.

The front-end features a redesigned grille contour and a new hood, characterized by the split glass inserts on the hood that show off the 780cv V12 engine.

The client’s passion for Pop Art is reflected in the strong graphics, and the unique combination of the Azzurro Met and Giallo Modena livery over the main Bianco Italia color scheme underlines the car’s volumes.

The sporting theme is reinforced by specific detailing such as the flying bridge between the fairings of the integral carbon-fibre roll hoops and a brushed aluminium external fuel filler cap.

The seats are trimmed in blue leather with a white insert. The blue leather extends to the lower dashboard and the color is picked up in the contrasting stitching to the rest of the interior trim.

(Source: Ferrari)