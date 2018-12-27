Design Talk with Luciano Bove and Michele Leonello

The chat was original streamed live on Instagram and the following video is a compilation of the best moments.
Fore more information check Luciano’s website and Michele’s Instagram page.
(Source: Luciano Bove, Michele Leonello)
The best moments of a recent live discussion about design and design education, between our friends Michele Leonello and Luciano Bove.
The chat was original streamed live on Instagram and the following video is a compilation of the best moments.
Fore more information check Luciano’s website and Michele’s Instagram page.
(Source: Luciano Bove, Michele Leonello)
© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000
Comments