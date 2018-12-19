Car Render Challenge 2018: the winners

Hum3D has announced the results of its fifth annual Render Challenge: the first prize was won by Amaru Zeas with a stunning, highly emotional picture.

Below we report the winners of the latest edition of the annual contest organized by Hum3D and launched back in September, along with some comments from the jury members.

1st Place: Golden Trophy by Amaru Zeas

Marco Traverso: “the contrast between the extreme, tough emotions associated with racing and the tenderness of a man-child (maybe dad-son?) relationship made for a really engaging and compelling story that was hard to beat. Then, when the story is told through a picture that is thoughtfully crafted in every detail, you have a winner”

2nd Place: The Ultimate Ride by Cyprian Chojnacki

Marco Traverso: “An image full of details that evokes the spirit of pure adventure: the peculiar choice of the car makes you wonder who the driver is, what he/she is up and in what year this is taking place”.

3rd Place: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service by Taylor Cooper

Zacharias Reinhardt: “The retro feel in this one is great. Storytelling combined with great visuals. The lighting and shading is flawless”.

For all the Special Prizes, interviews with the winners and to check the WIP pages of the artworks you can visit the official contest page on Hum3D.

Thanks to Hum3D for giving us the opportunity to be part of the Jury panel.

(Image Courtesy:Hum3D for Car Body Design)