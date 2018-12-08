BMW Vision iNEXT Concept explores the future of personal mobility

Unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Vision iNEXT features technology, design and new ways of thinking that preview the direction for BMW’s future models.

Presented by BMW back in September and officially presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show, the concept incorporates several themes, that are going to play an important role in the brand’s future: Autonomous driving, Connectivity, Electrification and Services (ACES).

The philosophy of the concept is a human-centered design, that takes into consideration the fact that in the future drivers will have greater freedom to decide how they wish to use the time spent in a car.

This leads to give more importance to the design of the interior, focused on providing occupants a “feel-good” sensation.

Interior Design

The geometry of the cabin is composed of few, clean-cut lines, placing the focus on materials and colors. A mix of cloth and wood recalls the feel associated with furniture design, helping to give the interior a “boutique” character.

The atmosphere is characterized by warm, welcoming colors, such as the nude shade Purus Rosé, Brown and Beige, while the shimmering metallic Mystic Bronze accentuates their effect.

The rear compartment is dominated by the petrol-colored Enlighted Cloudburst cloth upholstery with its intricate Jacquard weave, which runs asymmetrically across the seat area and extends into the side panelling and parcel shelf.

Onboard technologies are invisible to the passengers (Shy Tech), and include : there is virtually no need for either screens or buttons. Functions can be operated using surfaces made of materials such as wood or cloth, like the Jacquard cloth upholstery in the BMW Vision iNEXT.

Exterior Design

The exterior of the BMW Vision iNEXT is characterized by the latest evolution of the brand’s design DNA: which features striking lines and clear forms, with powerfully sculpted surfaces curved like muscles onto the flanks.

The Liquid Greyrose Copper paint finish gradually changes in shade from warm copper to dark rose.

The front end of the BMW Vision iNEXT features a modern take on the classical BMW four-eyed front end, complete with slender headlights, while cameras (replacing exterior mirrors) show what’s happening behind.

The windscreen merges seamlessly into a large panoramic roof, providing a clear view of the car’s innovative interior.

At the rear, the horizontal lines and surfaces create a wide and dynamic stance, and the slim rear lights cut deep into the car’s tail.

The air flows along the roof all the way to its trailing edge, and this combines with a diffuser – illuminated for extra effect – to enhance the car’s aerodynamics.

The diffuser increases aerodynamic efficiency while acting as a styling element, adding to the sporting presence.

The BMW iNEXT production model is expected to be launched in 2021.

(Source: BMW)