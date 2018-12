The official design sketch renders of the the Audi e-tron GT concept, the four-door coupé presented at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show to preview a production model set to be launched in two years.

Below we report the complete set of design official sketches and renders of the interior and exterior of the sleek Audi e-tron GT concept, which features generous dimensions and dynamic proportions typical of Gran Turismo sedans, with a body that is low, wide and with a long wheelbase.

The main dimensions are a 4.96-meter (16.3 ft) length, 1.96-meter (6.4 ft) width and 1.38‑meter (4.5 ft) height.

Check back soon for more details on the design.

(Source: Audi)