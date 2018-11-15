Volkswagen Tarok Concept previews next-gen pickup

The all-wheel drive, five-meter pick-up combines practical features with advanced connectivity. Among the distinctive features is large variable loading area, which can be extended thanks to the folding rear panel in the four-door double cab.

The goal of the design team was to merge practicality with a lifestyle-oriented design. Klaus Bischoff, Head Designer at the Volkswagen brand, explains: “With its striking Targa-inspired roof bar, charismatic front end, three-dimensional LED lighting strip in the rear, and powerful yet stylish side panels, the Tarok Concept’s expressive design makes it the first pick-up to combine the stylistic elements of an urban SUV with an authentic off-road design.”

The interior indicates a new way forward for Volkswagen in the pick-up segment, with its primarily digital design.

The main design elements include a color-keyed crossbar in Cypress Metallic that stretches across the entire dash panel and surrounds a glass-covered Infotainment system, digital air conditioning controls and a Digital Cockpit, which together form the main cockpit elements with all displays and controls on a single visual and operational axis.

The Tarok Concept is powered by a 1.4-liter 110 kW / 150 PS four-cylinder TSI engine, which can be driven in Brazil as a TotalFlex Fuel Unit both with pure ethanol (E100) as well as a gasoline-ethanol blend (E22). The TSI engine in the Tarok Concept is coupled with a 6-speed automatic gearbox and permanent 4MOTION all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen will soon be offering a series version of the Tarok Concept on the market in Brazil, with barely any changes.

The avant-garde pick-up also has the potential to boost Volkswagen’s model range in other global markets. The future series model will start out with a 2.0-liter turbo diesel direct injection (TDI) TSI engine that also delivers 110 kW / 150 PS.

