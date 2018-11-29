The all-new Mazda3

Production Cars 29 Nov 2018
The all-new Mazda3

At the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show Mazda has revealed the all-new Mazda3 model, set to be launched on global markets from early 2019.


With over 6 million units sold since its launch in 2003, the Mazda3 is a global strategic model for the brand.

New Mazda3 Hatchback

As Mazda reports, the design of the fully-redesigned model “adopts a matured Kodo design language that embodies the essence of Japanese aesthetics. While the overall design presents a simple, single form, subtle undulations bring the styling to life through shifting light and reflections that glide over the body surface.”

New Mazda3 Sedan

The new Mazda3 will be available as a sedan – with a focus on elegance – and as a hatchback – with a more dynamic look and personality.

New Mazda3 Hatchback

The rear end of the hatchback is characterized by a tight integration between the cabin and the body,which together appear as a single solid mass.

New Mazda3 Sedan

The sedan has a more classic, conservative look, with the hood, cabin and trunk designed as individual, distinct elements.

Mazda3 Hatchback Design Sketch Render

Mazda3 Sedan Design Sketch Render

New Mazda3 Sedan

New Mazda3 Sedan Headlight

The lamp design is based on a minimalistic approach and is one of the key features of the Kodo design language latest evolution.

New Mazda3 Hatchback Tail Light

New Mazda3 Sedan Tail Light Design

The new Mazda3 is based on Mazda’s SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture, and uses the latest evolutions of the various SKYACTIV engine models.

Mazda3 Interior Design Sketch Render

The interior design follows the same “less is more” principle, and features clean, uncluttered volumes.

New Mazda3 Interior Design

The cockpit design applies the “vanishing point” concept that emphasizes the focus on the driver and can be found on many details of the cabin.

New Mazda3 Interior Design

New Mazda3 Interior Design

New Mazda3 Hatchback

New Mazda3 Sedan

New Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback

New Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback

(Source: Mazda)

Tags

Image Gallery

The all-new Mazda3 - Image 6
The all-new Mazda3 - Image 15
The all-new Mazda3 - Image 10
The all-new Mazda3 - Image 7
The all-new Mazda3 - Image 2
The all-new Mazda3 - Image 9
The all-new Mazda3 - Image 17
The all-new Mazda3 - Image 25
The all-new Mazda3 - Image 21

Related Stories

New Range Rover Evoque: Design Sketches

New Range Rover Evoque: Design Sketches

The complete set of design sketches and renders released by Land Rover for the all-new Evoque.
Mazda 3 Sedan: the design

Mazda 3 Sedan: the design

A set of design sketches and the official information on the Mazda 3 Sedan, the 2010 global model unveiled at the 2008 Los Angeles Auto Show.
All-new Mazda3 teased ahead of LA Motor Show debut

All-new Mazda3 teased ahead of LA Motor Show debut

Mazda has announced that that the all-new Mazda3 will make its world premiere at the Los Angeles Motor Show (30th November to the 9th December).

Comments

Leave a Comment

SIDEBAR:

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News

Free 3D Models


FOOTER:

© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom