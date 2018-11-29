At the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show Mazda has revealed the all-new Mazda3 model, set to be launched on global markets from early 2019.

With over 6 million units sold since its launch in 2003, the Mazda3 is a global strategic model for the brand.

As Mazda reports, the design of the fully-redesigned model “adopts a matured Kodo design language that embodies the essence of Japanese aesthetics. While the overall design presents a simple, single form, subtle undulations bring the styling to life through shifting light and reflections that glide over the body surface.”

The new Mazda3 will be available as a sedan – with a focus on elegance – and as a hatchback – with a more dynamic look and personality.

The rear end of the hatchback is characterized by a tight integration between the cabin and the body,which together appear as a single solid mass.

The sedan has a more classic, conservative look, with the hood, cabin and trunk designed as individual, distinct elements.

The lamp design is based on a minimalistic approach and is one of the key features of the Kodo design language latest evolution.

The new Mazda3 is based on Mazda’s SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture, and uses the latest evolutions of the various SKYACTIV engine models.

The interior design follows the same “less is more” principle, and features clean, uncluttered volumes.

The cockpit design applies the “vanishing point” concept that emphasizes the focus on the driver and can be found on many details of the cabin.

(Source: Mazda)