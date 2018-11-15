Škoda Scala interior previewed with design sketch

Skoda has published a sketch that previews the interior design of the upcoming Scala compact hatchback, taking inspiration from the Vision RS concept car.

The Scala interior will feature a free-standing display positioned high up, in the driver’s immediate field of vision, and framed by a design line that echoes the contours of the hood.

The Virtual Cockpit for instance, available as an option, will include a 10.25 inches display.

The instrument panel’s and door trims’ soft-foam surfaces feature large-scale design textures and a specific new grain. This emulates crystalline structures and will define the Škoda brand’s style in future.

The new compact model will offer a generous amount of interior space, with the largest luggage compartment in this segment, at 467 liters.

The Scala will be the first production model adopting a more emotional design, first introduced with the recent Vision RS Concept.

The new compact hatchback model will be officially unveiled on 6 December 2018 in Tel Aviv.

(Source: Škoda)