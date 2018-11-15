Škoda Scala interior previewed with design sketch

Production Cars 15 Nov 2018

Skoda has published a sketch that previews the interior design of the upcoming Scala compact hatchback, taking inspiration from the Vision RS concept car.


The Scala interior will feature a free-standing display positioned high up, in the driver’s immediate field of vision, and framed by a design line that echoes the contours of the hood.

Skoda Scala Interior Design Sketch

The Virtual Cockpit for instance, available as an option, will include a 10.25 inches display.

The instrument panel’s and door trims’ soft-foam surfaces feature large-scale design textures and a specific new grain. This emulates crystalline structures and will define the Škoda brand’s style in future.

The new compact model will offer a generous amount of interior space, with the largest luggage compartment in this segment, at 467 liters.

The Scala will be the first production model adopting a more emotional design, first introduced with the recent Vision RS Concept.

Škoda Vision RS Concept: interior design sketches and video

Following the first preview, Škoda has released new interior design details on the concept car that will make its debut at the 2018 Paris Motor Show in October.

The new compact hatchback model will be officially unveiled on 6 December 2018 in Tel Aviv.

(Source: Škoda)

