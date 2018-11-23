New Range Rover Evoque: the Design

Range Rover has unveiled the second generation of the Evoque, featuring an evolution of the design language, increased interior space and new onboard technologies.

Since its launch in 2010, the Range Rover Evoque has scored global sales of over 770K units, and received more than 217 international awards, so the new model has to meet very high expectations.

Exterior Design

Obviously, the revised design maintains the main features and proportions, with the coupé-like silhouette, distinctive fast roofline, rising waist line and powerful shoulders, as well as the basic graphic themes of the headlights and tail lights.

The side view shows the smoother surface treatment, the new tail lights inspired by the other models in the brand’s line-up and the absence of the wheel-arch plastic protections.

The surface treatment has adopted a smoother aesthetics, borrowing elements from the latest Range Rover, Discovery and Velar models.

This lends the Evoque a more refined, less rugged look, which is evident in all the exterior details like the distinctive flush door handles.

Compared to the previous model, the front end has new, less rugged grille design and air openings.

The new rear end volume is defined by full-width horizontal lines and has a more unified surface treatment.

The design is also characterized by the introduction of jewel-like elements such as slim Matrix LED headlamps for both the headlights and the tail-lights.

Interior Design

The interior maintains the main layout of the original model, but introduces many new digital controls.

The cabin is designed to be a calm and serene space, ensuring comfortable, healthy and happy occupants, with technologies such as the twin touchscreen Touch Pro Duo system, featuring new, faster software, 16-way seat controls and cabin air ionisation.

The Evoque is equipped with the ‘ClearSight rear-view mirror’ that transforms into an HD video screen at a touch of a button when rear visibility is compromised by passengers or bulky items. The screen provides a wider (50-degree) field of vision and superior visibility in low light.

The new Evoque is also the first in the world to feature Ground View technology, which effectively makes the hood invisible by projecting camera imagery onto the upper touchscreen to show the driver a 180-degree view under the front of the vehicle – a technology previewed by Land Rover in 2014.

The Evoque’s footprint is almost unchanged, but it’s now based on Land Rover’s new mixed-material Premium Transverse Architecture which offers advantages in terms of interior space, thanks to a longer wheelbase that allows to achieve 20mm extra rear kneeroom and an increase in small item stowage.

The luggage space is 10 per cent larger (591 liters) as well as much wider, with space increasing to 1,383 liters when the flexible 40:20:40 second-row seats are folded.

The new architecture has been developed for electrification, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid available at launch and a plug-in hybrid model offered around 12 months afterwards.

Gerry McGovern, Land Rover Chief Design Officer, said: “When Range Rover Evoque made its debut back in 2010, it transformed the world of compact SUVs and the new model is set to continue that remarkable journey. This characterful vehicle combines refinement and fun to create that all important emotional reaction that will turn heads and make people smile.”

For more technical details check the selected inforfrom the press release below.

Below is the video of the live reveal in London.

(Source: Land Rover)

