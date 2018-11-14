McLaren reveals Speedtail testing prototype

The first photos of the testing prototype of McLaren’s lates hypercar, which has just embarked on the real-world testing phase.


The 403km/h (250mph) hybrid hypercar, featuring a center seat layout, is being tested in the company’s closed-facilities, while road trials will begin next month.

McLaren Speedtail Attribute Prototype Albert

The images show the first attribute prototype, nicknamed ‘Albert’, in honor to the name of the McLaren F1 mule ‘Albert’ but also to the Albert Drive premises in which the F1 was designed.

McLaren Speedtail Attribute Prototype Albert

Albert marks the next step in the development of the fastest, most aerodynamic and most luxurious McLaren ever made, set to be delivered to the first customers in early 2020, with a production run of 106 units and a price of £1.75 million plus taxes.

The hypercar is equipped with a 1,050PS hybrid drivetrain that propels it up to 403km/h (250mph).

McLaren Speedtail Interior Design

The central driving position and three-seat layout of the Speedtail was pioneered by the iconic McLaren F1 in 1992. This configuration is uniquely McLaren, remaining exclusive among production cars until McLaren Automotive confirmed in November 2016 that it would be reprised for the next Ultimate Series model, then codenamed BP23.

McLaren Speedtail

The center-seat layout of the Speedtail was first publicly demonstrated in a ‘proof of concept’ model that was simply a McLaren 720S reconfigured with a single, centrally-mounted driving seat.

McLaren Speedtail

Four further mules followed and these will continue to be used around the world for performance and durability testing, alongside the prototype vehicles.

McLaren Speedtail Rear Spoiler design detail

The rear end features a pair of active rear ailerons hydraulically actuated: they are part of the rear clamshell, and formed in flexible carbon fibre so that the body of the Speedtail can quite literally bend, with a tolerance of only 1mm between the surfaces that removes any gaps or shutlines between the vehicle and the leading edge of the spoilers, meaning there is no turbulent air, no drag and no loss of speed.

McLaren Speedtail Side view camera

The digital rear-view cameras can be retracted to further improve drag

Despite its test livery and the bodywork from the A-pillars forward, ‘Albert’ is fundamentally a Speedtail, with shape-representative body panels and dihedral doors around the unique carbon fibre McLaren Monocage core structure.

The production-level specification allows Speedtail attributes to be proven in real-world conditions early in the development process, including for example ingress and egress to the three-seat cockpit.

McLaren Speedtail

McLaren Speedtail Top View

McLaren Speedtail Interior Design

McLaren Speedtail Interior Design

(Source: McLaren)

