Luc Donckerwolke succeds Peter Schreyer as Hyundai Group chief design officer

Hyundai Motor Group has announced the appointment of executive vice-president Luc Donckerwolke as chief design officer, replacing Peter Schreyer, who will move on to a consultancy role.

In this new position, Donckerwolke will oversee the design direction and strategy of the Group’s brands Hyundai, Kia and Genesis.

Prior to joining the Hyundai Motor Group in 2015, Donckerwolke worked for many years at the Volkswagen Group, where he was involved in the the development of the Audi A2, the Lamborghini Murcielago and the Gallardo.

In 2012 he became Bentley head of design and led the development of the EXP 10 Speed 6 concept car.

In 2015 he moved to Hyundai where he worked on the company’s new luxury marque – Genesis.

In 2016 he was appointed head of the Hyundai Design Center.

Former Chief Design Officer Peter Schreyer will remain with the Hyundai Group in the new consultancy role of President of Design Management.



(Source: Hyunday / Reuters)