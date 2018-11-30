Live Webinar: Introduction to Grasshopper for Designers (Dec 13, 2018)

We are happy to announce our very first live webinar, which will present an overview of Grasshopper for Rhino and how its parametric/procedural capabilities can be used by designers to enhance their creative workflow.

Live! Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 8PM CET / 2PM EST / 11AM PDT

What it’s About

Grasshopper is a flexible and powerful visual programming tool integrated in Rhinoceros. It can be used to generate complex 3D models using a parametric / procedural design approach, without the need of knowing a programming language.

Grasshopper is already well established in architecture and building design, and in recent years it has been adopted more and more by product and transportation design studios, contributing to establishing new aesthetic languages that are characterizing.

In the webinar we will offer an introduction to the user interface and the basic principles, will present a practical demonstration creating a 3D automotive grille and we will show several examples of parametric design tools and their applications.

The webinar is free and will last about 1 hour, including the Q & A session.

Who Should Attend

Designers and design managers who are interested in knowing more about the adoption of Grasshopper in their workflow

Companies, Studios and Designers interested in Grasshopper training and/or consultancy

Existing users of Rhino / Grasshopper who want to know more about the possible design applications.

Previous knowledge of Rhino/Grasshopper is not required.

Who is Presenting

Marco Traverso is an engineer and 3D designer with over 15 years of experience with Rhinoceros, as well as founder of Car Body Design.

In the past 5 years he has worked on the development of workflows and tools for integrating the parametric capabilities of Grasshopper into the 3D concept design pipeline.

Register and Get a Free Ebook!

Webinar is free and will be streamed live on our YouTube channel. By registering you will receive an email notification with the livestream URL and you’ll help us better know our audience, and you’ll be notified when we launch new webinars or when new updates – strictly related to Grasshopper – are available.

Also, by registering you will receive the ebook “10 Reasons Why Designers should Learn Grasshopper”, a small guide that gives some insights on the benefits of using a parametric/procedural tool like Grasshopper in a Product / Transportation Design process.

