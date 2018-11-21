Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept previews 2020 single-brand racing series

Concept Cars 21 Nov 2018
Lamborghini has unveiled the Urus ST-X Concept, a racing version of its SUV  that anticipates a single-brand championship with race circuits and off-road tracks.


Compared to the production model, the Urus ST-X Concept  – which was unveiled during the 2018 World Finals – has been mechanically optimized and equipped with all the FIA-approved safety elements, including steel roll cage, fire suppression system, and FT3 fuel tank.

Lamborghini Urus ST X Concept

Aesthetically, the Urus ST-X Concept is characterized by the matte Verde Mantis (green) livery in addition to the hood in visible carbon fiber.

Lamborghini Urus ST X Concept

Larger air intakes optimize the cooling of the V8 twin-turbo engine that is capable of delivering 650 CV and 850 Nm of torque. The overall look is completed by the rear wing, the lateral racing exhausts with a new hexagonal design, and 21” single-nut aluminum alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli tires.

Lamborghini Urus ST X Concept

The development of the racing configuration has also led to a 25% weight reduction compared with the production model.

The light weight, along with the raised set-up and torsional stiffening provided by a roll cage integrated in the frame, contribute to making the Urus ST-X Concept a race car for track and off-road use without compromise. Its track debut will take place during the 2019 Lamborghini World Finals.

Lamborghini Urus ST X Concept

The new format will debut in 2020 in Europe and the Middle East on specially prepared FIA-approved circuits, with an “arrive and drive” formula designed to offer driver-customers a complete package including car and technical support during the race weekends.

(Source: Lamborghini)

