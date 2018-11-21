Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept previews 2020 single-brand racing series

Lamborghini has unveiled the Urus ST-X Concept, a racing version of its SUV that anticipates a single-brand championship with race circuits and off-road tracks.

Compared to the production model, the Urus ST-X Concept – which was unveiled during the 2018 World Finals – has been mechanically optimized and equipped with all the FIA-approved safety elements, including steel roll cage, fire suppression system, and FT3 fuel tank.

Aesthetically, the Urus ST-X Concept is characterized by the matte Verde Mantis (green) livery in addition to the hood in visible carbon fiber.

Larger air intakes optimize the cooling of the V8 twin-turbo engine that is capable of delivering 650 CV and 850 Nm of torque. The overall look is completed by the rear wing, the lateral racing exhausts with a new hexagonal design, and 21” single-nut aluminum alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli tires.

The development of the racing configuration has also led to a 25% weight reduction compared with the production model.

The light weight, along with the raised set-up and torsional stiffening provided by a roll cage integrated in the frame, contribute to making the Urus ST-X Concept a race car for track and off-road use without compromise. Its track debut will take place during the 2019 Lamborghini World Finals.

The new format will debut in 2020 in Europe and the Middle East on specially prepared FIA-approved circuits, with an “arrive and drive” formula designed to offer driver-customers a complete package including car and technical support during the race weekends.

(Source: Lamborghini)