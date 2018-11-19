Lamborghini Squadra Corse unveils the SC18, its first one-off ever

Special Cars 19 Nov 2018
The SC18, designed by Centro Stile Lamborghini in synergy with the customer, is an extreme, road-legal supercar focused on racetrack performance.


The SC18 is the first one-off in the history of Lamborghini Squadra Corse (the Sant’Agata Bolognese motorsport division).

Showcasing a ground clearance of just 109 mm, the SC18 features an all-carbon-fiber body and extreme aerodynamics derived from Squadra Corse’s experience in competition.

The racing elements start from the front hood, with air intakes in the style of the Huracán GT3 EVO; the sides and rear feature fenders, fins and airscoops are inspired by the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO.

The aerodynamic system is completed by a large carbon fiber wing with three mechanical adjustments, able to generate the optimal downforce on any circuit.

In addition, the twelve air intakes formed on the rear hood – a solution already tested successfully in endurance races – increase heat exchange and improve the cooling of the V12 engine.

The powertrain features the aspirated 6,498 cm3 V12 which delivers 770 hp at 8,500 rpm and a torque of 720 Nm at 6,750 rpm – all handled via the ISR (Independent Shifting Rod) optimized seven-speed gearbox.

The exclusiveness of the SC18 is underlined by the color of the carbon fiber body in the Grigio Daytona (grey), with visible details and red screen-printing to enhance its sportiness.

The cockpit features interiors in Nero Ade (black) Alcantara with cross-stitching in Rosso Alala (red), and carbon fiber bucket seats.

The look is completed by the single nut wheels, 20” on the front and 21” on the rear, with specially developed Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires and a telemetry system to measure all aspects of performance on the track.

According to the company, the SC18 is the first in a series of future personalized development projects for motorsport customers under the Squadra Corse brand.

(Source: Lamborghini)

