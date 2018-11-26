Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept

Concept Cars 26 Nov 2018
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept

Presented at the 2018 SEMA show, the Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept is Honda’s vision of the ultimate off-road four-wheeled vehicle.


Designed and developed by Honda R&D Americas, the concept car combines the utility of the Honda Ridgeline with the off-road ruggedness and extreme styling of the Honda Pioneer 1000 side-by-side.

Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept

Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept

The Rugged Open Air Vehicle is a working concept, and uses existing Honda components, such as modified Ridgeline body and suspension, along with production Pioneer doors and custom designed bed and tailgate panels modeled after the Pioneer.

Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept

Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept

The Ridgeline-based interior has been modified for being exposed to the outdoors and features a Pioneer 1000 steering wheel adapted to the Ridgeline steering column, along with Civic Type R seats reskinned in waterproof Pioneer 1000 material, smartphone holders from RAM Mounts, and durable paint-on surfaces to protect the exposed instrument panel from the elements.

Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept

Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept Interior

Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept Interior

(Source: Honda)

Tags

Image Gallery

Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept - Image 18
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept - Image 17
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept - Image 15
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept - Image 6
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept - Image 1
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept - Image 8
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept - Image 13
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept - Image 5
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept - Image 9

Related Stories

Škoda Vision RS Concept: design gallery

Škoda Vision RS Concept: design gallery

A set of sketches, renders and photos of the Vision RS Concept showcased by Škoda at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.
Honda unveils all-new CR-V

Honda unveils all-new CR-V

At the upcoming Geneva Show Honda is presenting the next-gen CR-V, the world’s best-selling SUV, with an evolved design and gasoline and hybrid powertrains.
Honda Sports Vision Gran Turismo Concept

Honda Sports Vision Gran Turismo Concept

Honda has revealed the Sports Vision Gran Turismo, a sportscar concept developed in partnership with the Gran Turismo franchise.

Comments

Leave a Comment

SIDEBAR:

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


FOOTER:

© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom