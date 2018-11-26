Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept

Presented at the 2018 SEMA show, the Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept is Honda’s vision of the ultimate off-road four-wheeled vehicle.

Designed and developed by Honda R&D Americas, the concept car combines the utility of the Honda Ridgeline with the off-road ruggedness and extreme styling of the Honda Pioneer 1000 side-by-side.

The Rugged Open Air Vehicle is a working concept, and uses existing Honda components, such as modified Ridgeline body and suspension, along with production Pioneer doors and custom designed bed and tailgate panels modeled after the Pioneer.

The Ridgeline-based interior has been modified for being exposed to the outdoors and features a Pioneer 1000 steering wheel adapted to the Ridgeline steering column, along with Civic Type R seats reskinned in waterproof Pioneer 1000 material, smartphone holders from RAM Mounts, and durable paint-on surfaces to protect the exposed instrument panel from the elements.

