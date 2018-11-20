GT-R50: Nissan technology meets Italdesign’s coachbuilding tradition

An official video shows how Italdesign adopted a mix of modern and traditional techniques for the limited edition GT-R50.

The video below reports commentary from various members of the Italdesign Special Vehicles division, and shows how modern technology was matched to the use of traditional techniques – the body was hand-built using aluminum sheet metal like in the best tradition of Italian coachbuilding.

The development also involved 3D printing for various elements of the tail lights.

The video is in Italian but has English subtitles.

The second video below was released back in July and anticipated the launch of the car.

For more information on the GT-R50 check our previous article.

(Source: Nissan / Italdesign)