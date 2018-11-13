F40 Tribute Concept pays homage to the legendary 1980s supercar

New Designers 13 Nov 2018
A concept car that pays homage to the legendary Ferrari F40, penned by designer Samir Sadikhov.


Designer Samir Sadikhov, known for his recent work at Rezvani and for a number of high quality projects published over the years, has created his own personal tribute to the legendary F40.

The concept blends a modern design language and aerodynamics – that recall some of Ferrari’s latest supercars – with styling elements typical of the designer’s work and obviously a number of features reminding of the legendary V8 supercar.

Among the styling cues that pay homage to the original F40 are the distinctive air opening on the flanks, the rear wing, the twin tail lights, the five-spoke wheel, and details such as the side mirrors and the four vertical vents on the rear fender.

 

You can find more pictures on Samir’s personal website or on his Behance profile.

(Image Courtesy: Samir Sadikhov for Car Body Design)

