Arc Vector is a post-modern café racer

At Milan’s EICMA Motorcycle Show British Arc has revealed its first model, an electric futuristic bike inspired by the classic café racers and set to be sold at £90K.

The hand-built Vector is based on a lightweight carbon-composite structure and battery-module monocoque that reaches MotoGP levels of stiffness.

The suspension system uses front and rear carbon swing-arms, custom-made Ohlins dampers for telepathic handling and feedback, and meaty Brembo brakes on anorexic BST wheels.

The entire package weighs 220kg, which is almost 60kg lighter than comparable machines.

The main performance figures are a 0 to 60mph time of in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 120mph.

The battery cells were developed as a modulare package and with space and mass-reduction in mind.

The power cell produces 399 units of voltage, giving a realistic range of about 200 miles in urban use and 120 miles on the highway.

Arc has stated it will install a personal electric charger at the owner’s desired premises. Away from home, the Vector can be charged in 45 minutes at a quick charge point or service station.

One key feature is the Zenith helmet, designed in collaboration with Hedon, with its connected HUD projecting speedo, sat-nav and ancillary graphics onto the rider’s visor, “Iron Man-style”.

A live rear-view camera is encased in the calfskin-trimmed helmet, giving the user the ability to see what’s behind them.

The bespoke armored jacket, Origin, features a HMI with audio-type haptic amplifiers – like a smart phone’s vibration notifications, that vibrate to alert of a potential hazard, provide dynamic performance-based feedback, or enhance the senses when on a stimulating ride.

The jacket, tailored in collaboration with Knox, has three settings. Urban Mode focuses on safety, alerting the rider to dangers such as vehicles in their blind spot with a polite tap on the shoulder. Sports Mode gives the rider feedback on the bike’s dynamic position and parameters by taking G-Force related data from the Vector’s carefully nuanced sensors and providing a graduated level of feedback. This tells the rider how close to the limit of the motorcycle’s capabilities the rider is. For example, the harder you brake the more feedback you receive. Euphoric Mode lets you play music through the haptics as you ride and simulates the bass through the jacket’s amplifiers, making your hairs stand on end. It communicates with the Vector bike and the Zenith helmet wirelessly, emboldening freedom by enhancing the senses.

The Arc Vector, which includes the custom-made Zenith and Origin ride-wear, is priced at £90,000.

Production is targeting 399 motorcycles in year one, the same figure as the batteries’ total voltage.

Financial backing for the project has been obtained from a number of blue-chip beneficiaries, including Jaguar Land Rover’s venture capital fund InMotion Ventures, Mercia Fund Managers and the Midlands Engine Investment Fund.

(Source: Arc)

