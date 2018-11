Mazda has announced that that the all-new Mazda3 will make its world premiere at the Los Angeles Motor Show (30th November to the 9th December).

According to the company, the all-new Mazda3 will adopt “a richer interpretation of Mazda’s KODO design philosophy, which embodies the essence of Japanese aesthetics.”

The model will also feature the next generation SKYACTIV-Vehicle Architecture.

(Source: Mazda)