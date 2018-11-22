2020 Kia Soul previewed ahead of LA debut

The first images that anticipate the unveiling of the all-new 2020 Soul crossover, which make its world debut at the upcoming LA Auto Show’s AutoMobility LA.


2020 Kia Soul design preview

Compared to the current model, the new Soul features a new treatment of the distinctive rear volume as well as new, sleeker headlights.

The flanks have a sharp character line that originates from the hood and runs along the car, fading out in the tail lights area, and replaces the previous feature line that followed the DLO contour.

2014 Kia Soul EU version

Above: the 2014 Kia Soul, based on the 2012 Kia Track’ster concept 

The new generation will have more onboard technology, available advanced driver assistance systems, increased cargo room and a new variant – the ruggedly styled X-Line – which will join the LX, EX, S, and GT-Line models, along with the all-electric EV1.

2020 Kia Soul design preview 2020 Kia Soul design preview

2020 Kia Soul design preview 2020 Kia Soul design preview

The Soul is set to go on sale in the U.S. in the first half of 2019.

Gasoline-powered versions will be offered with either a normally aspirated 2.0-liter or 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that can be mated to an available 7-speed dual-clutch transmission.

2014 vs 2020 Kia Soul Design Comparison

(Source: Kia)

