wait... views

The Ceed was designed at the company’s Design Center in Frankfurt, under the direction of Gregory Guillaume, European Head of Design, and Peter Schreyer, President of Design and Chief Design Officer.

The design of the new model – which is lower, wider, and with a longer rear compared to the outgoing model – is characterized by a more self-confident look that borrows some cues from the sporty, emotional design features of the Stinger.