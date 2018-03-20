Pininfarina Museum: a Virtual Tour

Visitors to the Pininfarina headquarters in Cambiano are always greeted with a very particular treat: a tour of the small yet exclusive Museum, which features a selection of legendary cars created by the studio during its history.

Here is a small gallery of photos and a panoramic view of the museum, shot on the occasion of the presentation HK GT Concept.

For more information and to arrange a visit, you can refer to the museum official web page.

1952 Nash Healey Spider and 1946 Cisitalia 202 by Pininfarina
1968 Ferrari P6 by Pininfarina
1971 Ferrari Berlinetta Boxer by Pininfarina
2010 Alfa Romeo Duettottanta by Pininfarina
2010 Alfa Romeo Duettottanta by Pininfarina
2011 Ferrari FF
2012 Pininfarina Cambiano Concept
2012 Pininfarina Cambiano Concept Detail
2012 Pininfarina Cambiano Concept Detail
2012 Pininfarina Cambiano Concept in the Pininfarina Hall
2013 Pininfarina Sergio Concept
2013 Pininfarina Sergio Concept
2017 Pininfarina H2 Speed Concept
2017 Pininfarina H2 Speed Concept
2017 Pininfarina H2 Speed Concept
2017 Pininfarina H2 Speed Concept
Pininfarina Museum Virtual Tour
Pininfarina scale model
