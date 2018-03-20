Pininfarina Museum: a Virtual Tour

wait... views

Visitors to the Pininfarina headquarters in Cambiano are always greeted with a very particular treat: a tour of the small yet exclusive Museum, which features a selection of legendary cars created by the studio during its history.

Here is a small gallery of photos and a panoramic view of the museum, shot on the occasion of the presentation HK GT Concept.

For more information and to arrange a visit, you can refer to the museum official web page.

(Image Courtesy: Pininfarina for Car Body Design)