2018 Ford Mustang: design gallery

For the launch of the 2018 Mustang, which goes on sale this fall – Ford has released a set of design sketch renders by designer Christopher Stevens. Overall, the new model has a more athletic look, with a lower, remodeled hood and grilles.

Additional features include all-LED front lights, revised LED tail lamps with a more technical look and new bumper and fascia. The interior features a 12-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a more premium look, with hand-stitching details and door handles, rings and bezels finished in aluminum.

2018 Ford Mustang
2018 Ford Mustang
2018 Ford Mustang Design Sketch Render
2018 Ford Mustang Design Sketch Render
2018 Ford Mustang Digital Instrument Cluster
2018 Ford Mustang Interior
