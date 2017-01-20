2018 Ford Mustang: design gallery

wait... views

For the launch of the 2018 Mustang, which goes on sale this fall – Ford has released a set of design sketch renders by designer Christopher Stevens. Overall, the new model has a more athletic look, with a lower, remodeled hood and grilles.

Additional features include all-LED front lights, revised LED tail lamps with a more technical look and new bumper and fascia. The interior features a 12-inch all-digital instrument cluster, a more premium look, with hand-stitching details and door handles, rings and bezels finished in aluminum.