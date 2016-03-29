Audi TT Roadster Designer Has Big Plans for Korean Cars

by: John Lippert 29 Mar 2016 | 154 views
Year: 2016 | Document Type: Article | File Format: html | Language: uk
Bloomberg - March 24th, 2016.

Abstract/Summary

South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group wants be known for world-class — not just cheap — cars, and one of Germany’s top designers is helping lead its transformation.

Peter Schreyer, a president of the company that controls Kia Motors Corp. and Hyundai Motor Co., made his mark at Volkswagen AG, where he began his career. His 1998 design for the TT roadster influenced a whole generation of German stylists. He also was the top designer at Volkswagen, where he oversaw development of the 1997 New Beetle. Six years after he left, former Chairman Ferdinand Piech told reporters he regretted letting him go.

“There are very few people who can go into a company and make a significant change,’’ said Dale Harrow, acting head of vehicle design at the Royal College of Art in London. “Peter has managed to do that.”

