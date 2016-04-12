Infiniti Executive Design Director Alfonso Albaisa on the Brand’s New Direction

by: Davey G. Johnson 12 Apr 2016 | 158 views
Year: 2016 | Document Type: interview | File Format: html | Language: uk
Infiniti Executive Design Director Alfonso Albaisa on the Brand’s New Direction
Car and Driver, January 18, 2016.

Abstract/Summary

How did the decision to push the design language of the company come about? Was it a burst? Or was it something that had been slowly building over time?

When I was brought in, there were certain things building. Shiro [Nakamura, Infiniti’s chief creative officer] didn’t want radical change so much as he wanted a deepening; to make it obvious what we wanted to do. Actually, one of the most important things was engineering.

[…]

read the interview

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2016 Line22 SRL

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom