Design Students Join Forces with Audi to Design a Car Seat that "Breathes"
A Team of design students at the Braunschweig University of Art, under the supervision of Dr. Manuel Kretzer, visiting...
Source: Core77
MINI John Cooper Works GP Concept
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the victory at the Monte Carlo Rally, at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show MINI is...
Advertisement
Nate Giraitis on How to Create Iconic Autonomous Cars
Baby boomers and digital natives will be core markets for self-driving cars. Satisfying both these demographics may...
Source: WardsAuto
Alcraft unveils electric GT and launches crowdfunding campaign
British start-up Alcraft has revealed the first details of its first car, a high-performance Alcraft GT, and launched...
Range Rover Velar 2017: 20 questions with design boss Richard Woolley
Richard Woolley is Land Rover's design studio director, SVO and Advanced research. Visiting Australia this week to help...
Source: CarsGuide
Smart Vision EQ fortwo envisions the future of car sharing
The autonomous concept vehicle by smart features an electric drivetrain, advanced connectivity and a futuristic design...
Kia Proceed Concept: new images
Kia has revealed new images and design details on the Proceed Concept, the design study set to debut at the upcoming...
Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster
At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Lamborghini will reveal the open version of the Aventador S coupé, featuring...
Volvo's Head Designer Explains the Future of the Iconic Swedish Brand
Thomas Ingenlath, one of the most respected designers of automobiles, explains his vision for Volvo in an increasingly...
Source: Architectural Digest
Jaguar Future-Type and Sayer steering wheel: design gallery
A set of official sketches, renders and design panels documenting the design process behind Jaguar's Future-Type...
Future-Type Concept envisions the Jaguar of 2040
Revealed by Jaguar, the Future-Type is a study of a premium vehicle for a shared mobility system featuring "Sayer", a...
Volkswagen previews updated I.D. Crozz Concept
At the upcoming Frankfurt Show Volkswagen will be presenting a further developed version of the all-electric I.D. CROZZ.
Volkswagen I.D. Crozz Concept: Design Gallery
Unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2017, the I.D. CROZZ concept car previews an all-electric production model for the year 2020,...
Ed Welburn’s Chaparral Experience
The 1960s was a period of great experimentation and innovation in art, architecture, aerospace, aircraft, and...
Source: Dean's Garage
Interview: Land Rover's design boss on the Range Rover Velar and brand's growth
Gerry McGovern is feisty, sure of his mind and never afraid to speak it – and his leadership has garnered a long line...
Source: AutoCar
Bugatti’s Design Director Shares How the Chiron Became Such a Beautiful Beast
Achim Anscheidt explains the thought process in creating the world’s most powerful production car.
Source: Robb Report
Ken Okuyama's Kode 0 revives the glory of 1970s Italian dream cars
At the Quail 2017 event Ken Okuyama has revealed his second one-off, a concept with extreme lines that recall the...
Toyota patents an A-pillar you can see through
This trick pillar uses mirrors to appear transparent.
Source: Autoblog.com
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII: Design Gallery
The gallery of photos and design illustrations of the 8th generation Phantom, featuring an all-new aluminum modular...
Designing the new Porsche Cayenne (video)
An official video that gives some insights on the design development of the new Porsche Cayenne.
Second Hyperloop Pod Design Competition a success
Back in 2012, Elon Musk proposed a revolutionary idea that he described as the “fifth form of transportation“....
Source: UnverseToday
New Porsche Cayenne: the design
The design of the third generation Porsche Cayenne appears more dynamic, balanced and streamlined.
All-new Dacia Duster features more robust, off-road design
Dacia has renewed Duster, the brand's successful SUV. The new design aims at conveying a more robust, off-road look...
Daimler Trucks North America seeks Studio Designer
Job Title: Studio Designer I (L7) Job Location: Portland, OR, US Description Innovative products begin with talented,...
GM announces final stage of design studios expansion
The new GM studio building will open in mid-2018. It will surround the iconic Design Dome Auditorium and viewing patio...
MINI Electric Concept
The Electric Concept is MINI's vision for the future of personal urban mobility and previews an all-electric series...
Kia concept previews new design direction
Kia has revealed a teaser image of a new concept set to debut at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show on 12...
Ferrari unveils Portofino GT
At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Ferrari will present the Portofino, a V8 GT with a retractable hard top and a that...
Chery previews design direction with global SUV sketches
The all-new model will be unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and will be the first of a line-up of global...
Infiniti Prototype 9 is a retrofuturistic 1940s race car
At Pebble Beach Nissan/Infiniti have unveiled a design study that pays homage to the brand's heritage and combines...
BMW Concept Z4: Design Gallery
The official sketches, renders and photos from the design process of the Concept Z4, presented by BMW at the Pebble...
Lamborghini Encierro Concept by SPD
The Encierro Concept is a study of an electric hypercar designed by Russian Ivan Borisov and Italian Giuseppe Ippoliti...
Aston Martin reveals Vanquish Zagato Speedster and Shooting Brake
At the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Aston Martin has presented two additional models of the Vanquish Zagato...
BMW Concept Z4
At Pebble Beach BMW has revealed the Concept Z4. a compact roadster with a dynamic, sculpted design focused on driving...
Oliver Stefani is Škoda's new Head of Design
From 1 September, Oliver Stefani, former Volkswagen Head of Exterior Design, will be responsible for design at Škoda.
Daimler Trucks seeks Senior Digital Surface Designer
Job Title: Senior Digital Surface Designer (L5) Job Location: Portland, OR, US Description Innovative products begin...
Volkswagen previews production T-ROC design
Volkswagen has revealed official sketches and a video that preview the design of the upcoming T-ROC compact crossover.
Win 2 scholarships for the SPD Master in Car Design in collaboration with VW Group Design
Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) and Car Body Design are offering two scholarships worth for a total of €25,200 for...
McLaren reveals its most extreme road car ever
Codenamed P15, the upcoming McLaren hypercar will feature a 800PS engine, a minimal interior and a total weight...
Audi A8: design gallery
A selection of photos and sketch renders of the new A8, the Audi flagship that combines a redesigned exterior with an...
Amko Leenarts appointed Ford of Europe Design Director
Ford has named Amko Leenarts, as its new director, Design, Ford of Europe. Leenarts succeeds Joel Piaskowski, who is...