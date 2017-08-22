Toyota patents an A-pillar you can see through
This trick pillar uses mirrors to appear transparent.
Source: Autoblog.com
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII: Design Gallery
The gallery of photos and design illustrations of the 8th generation Phantom, featuring an all-new aluminum modular...
Designing the new Porsche Cayenne (video)
An official video that gives some insights on the design development of the new Porsche Cayenne.
Second Hyperloop Pod Design Competition a success
Back in 2012, Elon Musk proposed a revolutionary idea that he described as the “fifth form of transportation“....
Source: UnverseToday
New Porsche Cayenne: the design
The design of the third generation Porsche Cayenne appears more dynamic, balanced and streamlined.
All-new Dacia Duster features more robust, off-road design
Dacia has renewed Duster, the brand's successful SUV. The new design aims at conveying a more robust, off-road look...
Daimler Trucks North America seeks Studio Designer
Job Title: Studio Designer I (L7) Job Location: Portland, OR, US Description Innovative products begin with talented,...
GM announces final stage of design studios expansion
The new GM studio building will open in mid-2018. It will surround the iconic Design Dome Auditorium and viewing patio...
MINI Electric Concept
The Electric Concept is MINI's vision for the future of personal urban mobility and previews an all-electric series...
Kia concept previews new design direction
Kia has revealed a teaser image of a new concept set to debut at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show on 12...
Ferrari unveils Portofino GT
At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Ferrari will present the Portofino, a V8 GT with a retractable hard top and a that...
Chery previews design direction with global SUV sketches
The all-new model will be unveiled at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show and will be the first of a line-up of global...
Infiniti Prototype 9 is a retrofuturistic 1940s race car
At Pebble Beach Nissan/Infiniti have unveiled a design study that pays homage to the brand's heritage and combines...
BMW Concept Z4: Design Gallery
The official sketches, renders and photos from the design process of the Concept Z4, presented by BMW at the Pebble...
Lamborghini Encierro Concept by SPD
The Encierro Concept is a study of an electric hypercar designed by Russian Ivan Borisov and Italian Giuseppe Ippoliti...
Aston Martin reveals Vanquish Zagato Speedster and Shooting Brake
At the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Aston Martin has presented two additional models of the Vanquish Zagato...
BMW Concept Z4
At Pebble Beach BMW has revealed the Concept Z4. a compact roadster with a dynamic, sculpted design focused on driving...
Oliver Stefani is Škoda's new Head of Design
From 1 September, Oliver Stefani, former Volkswagen Head of Exterior Design, will be responsible for design at Škoda.
Daimler Trucks seeks Senior Digital Surface Designer
Job Title: Senior Digital Surface Designer (L5) Job Location: Portland, OR, US Description Innovative products begin...
Volkswagen previews production T-ROC design
Volkswagen has revealed official sketches and a video that preview the design of the upcoming T-ROC compact crossover.
Win 2 scholarships for the SPD Master in Car Design in collaboration with VW Group Design
Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) and Car Body Design are offering two scholarships worth for a total of €25,200 for...
McLaren reveals its most extreme road car ever
Codenamed P15, the upcoming McLaren hypercar will feature a 800PS engine, a minimal interior and a total weight...
Audi A8: design gallery
A selection of photos and sketch renders of the new A8, the Audi flagship that combines a redesigned exterior with an...
Amko Leenarts appointed Ford of Europe Design Director
Ford has named Amko Leenarts, as its new director, Design, Ford of Europe. Leenarts succeeds Joel Piaskowski, who is...
How to illustrate and design Concept Cars: new edition available
Veloce Publishing has announced a new edition of the very popular car design book by Adrian Dewey.
London Design Museum announces Ferrari exhibition
The Design Museum in London has announced "Ferrari: Under the Skin", an exhibition scheduled for late 2017, with...
Greywolf, 40-meter explorer yacht by Politecnico di Milano Specializing Master
Greywolf, Politecnico di Milano Master in Yacht design project, is a 40-meter explorer yacht concept designed for...
Finland-based Haulerman launches industrial design competition for loading crane accessories
Loading crane manufacturer Haulerman has launched a design competition asking participants to imagine one or more...
McLaren to display a fullsize 720S made with LEGO at Goodwood
A McLaren 720S built using LEGO bricks is on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed: it is in 1:1 scale and will be...
Aston Martin confirms production of RapidE all-electric model
Aston Martin has confirmed the production of RapidE - the brand’s first all-electric model, which will be built in a...
Exclusive: UID Degree Show 2017 - Part 2
The second part of the exclusive report from the MFA degree show at the Umeå Institute of Design.
Michelin presents 3D printed, organic tire concept
At the Montreal Movin'On event Michelin presented an innovative tire concept based on an airless, rechargable, 3-D...
Exclusive: UID Degree Show 2017 - Part 1
The first part of our exclusive report and gallery from the Umeå Institute of Design degree show.
New Seat Ibiza: design story
The official video, photos and details about the design development of the new Seat Ibiza, which also involved virtual...
New Seat Ibiza - Design Gallery
A set of official exterior and interior sketch renders of the 5th generation Seat Ibiza.
Turin "Designer Day" explores the future of Car Design
Turin IAAD (Istituto d'Arte Applicata e Design) hosted a full day event featuring top automotive designers and design...
BMW Concept Link envisions the future of two-wheels urban mobility
Presented at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2017, the BMW Motorrad Concept Link is a zero-emission two-wheels...
Italdesign at the Turin Motor Show
At the third edition of the "Salone dell’Auto di Torino – Parco Valentino", Italdesign is displaying the Pop.Up and...
Tesla teases Model Y electric SUV
Expected to be launched in 2019, the Model Y will be a compact SUV featuring falcon wing doors and expected to rival...
Kia previews Stonic B-segment crossover
Kia has revealed the first sketch renders of its upcoming B-segment crossover, that will be named Stonic and will go on...
Renault Trezor voted Best Concept Car at Concorso d'Eleganza 2017
The Renault TreZor has been awarded the Best Concept Car prize at this year's Concorso d'Eleganza 2017.