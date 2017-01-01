General Motors Design Dome is revered, feared and sometimes invaded by robots
A visit to the General Motors Design Dome is time-travelling. Take the local traffic away and suddenly, you're in 1956....
Source: Stuff.co.nz
Lexus Sport Yacht Concept
Exploring the idea of a possible product line-up expansion, Lexus has revealed a design study of a sleek sport yacht...
Netflix launches "Abstract - The Art of Design" documentary series
The original documentary series, to be launched on February 10th, features eight creative thinkers working in the world...
Fiat Chrysler design chief Ralph Gilles questions a self-driving future
But believes the race to autonomy is making cars better now... Fiat Chrysler Automobiles design chief Ralph Gilles...
Source: The Verge
Mercedes-Benz Aesthetics A scultpure previews a design with no creases
The latest design sculpture by Mercedes-Benz previews the upcoming next generation A-Class and anticipates the...
Pininfarina previews Fittipaldi Motors EF7 Vision Gran Turismo
At the 2017 Geneva Motor Show Pininfarina will unveil a sportscar developed in collaboration with Emerson Fittipaldi's...
Exclusive: Renault launches Design Academy for India
Renault Design, in cooperation with Renault India, has launched the Design Academy program, offering an exclusive 6...
“Double Street” Concept Moves Seoul Toward Smarter Mobility
A team of students and faculty from the College for Creative Studies has developed a sustainable mobility solution for...
Industrial Design in Entertainment (video lecture)
A very interesting 1-hour lecture on design principles and the role of industrial designers in the entertainment...
Peugeot 3008 and 5008: design sketches and photos
A gallery of beautiful sketches, renders and photos from the development of the recent stylish SUVs from Peugeot.
2018 Ford Mustang: design gallery
For the launch of the 2018 Mustang Ford has released a set of design sketch renders by designer Christopher Stevens.
Success story: Car Design Academy former student breaks into the car design industry
An interview with Agri Bisono, who has recently become Car Design Academy’s first International Student to get...
Audi Q8 Concept
Presented at the 2017 Detroit Show, the 5 meters long Q8 Concept anticipates an upcoming exclusive full-size model and...
How to create mood boards
Mood boards are a common element in any creative project. Here are some tips and some great free tools for creating and...
Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept
At the Detroit Show Nissan has presented a study that explore the direction for a future autonomous premium sedan,...
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace preview
At the upcomingNorth American International Auto Show Volkswagen will reveal the lengthened version of the Tiguan,...
Audi previews upcoming Q8 with Detroit e-tron Concept
At the upcoming Detroit Motor Show Audi will reveal the near-production Q8 e-tron Concept, anticipating the future...
Happy Holidays!
We wish you a peaceful and joyous Christmas and a happy and creative 2017! As usual, we do this with a Christmas card...
A perfect Symbiosis between Style and Function
Partnership between Politecnico di Milano Specializing Master Course in Transportation & Automobile Design and Dallara...
Senior Designer - Exterior & Interior
Senior Designer – Exterior & Interior (L5) Job Description Innovative products begin with talented, highly...
Source: Daimler Trucks North America
Ferrari reveals J50 one-off
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Ferrari in Japan, the J50 is a two-seater, mid-rear-engined roadster with targa...
Why the Elusive C-Factor is Still the Future of Chinese Car Design
Chinese car design has come a long way but has yet to find the elusive C-factor to take it to the next level, writes...
Source: Form Trends
Concept 26: Volvo's vision for the future interior design of autonomous vehicles
At the LA Auto show Volvo has unveiled its vision for the future interior of autonomous vehicles, focused on improving...
Chiron designer Alexander Selipanov joins Genesis
Hyundai's Genesis premium brand has announced the appointment of ex-Bugatti designer Alexander 'Sasha' Selipanov as...
Honda previews Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem concepts ahead of CES 2017
At the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show Honda will present a series of concepts on the theme of urban mobility,...
Honda, Lego, & Trigger win 2016 AutoMobility LA Design & Developer Challenge
The visionary projects presented during the LA Auto Show at the AutoMobility LA Design & Developer Challenge, won by a...
Cadillac DPi-V.R IMSA race car
Cadillac has revealed the 2017 race car set to compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with a design...
Volkswagen Gira Interior Concept
Volkswagen has revealed Gira, an autonomous driving demonstrator car that explores how connectivity and autonomous...
Designing Final Fantasy XV’s incredible luxury car, the Regalia
Final Fantasy XV is very different from past games in the series, and one of the biggest changes is the shift to a more...
Source: The Verge
The State of Italian Car Design
Today the greatest Italian design houses are either pale, foreign-owned shadows of what they once were or merely...
Source: Automobile Magazine
Alfa Romeo enters the SUV segment with the Stelvio
At the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show Alfa Romeo has revealed the Stelvio, its much awaited first SUV, in the...
Microsoft Surface Studio is a Cintiq alternative for designers
Microsoft has recently unveiled the new Surface line-up of models. The flagship product is the Surface Studio, an...
VW previews CC successor with design sketch
Volkswagen has announced the Arteon, an upcoming premium sedan, set to be revealed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Exclusive: UID Degree Show 2016 - Part 1
An exclusive overview of the Transportation Design graduation projects from this year's final degree show at the Umeå...
Advanced Design Workshop 2016 by Luigi Memola (Turin, Nov 30)
Concept designer Luigi Memola will present a design workshop in Turin on November 30th, in partnership with Luxion,...
McLaren announces limited edition F1 successor
McLaren Special Operations has confirmed the development of a three-seater Hyper-GT set to be produced in 106 units,...
Infiniti: the future of color design
The official video, gallery and interviews that details the philosophy and the importance of color during the...
Michelin Challenge Design: finalist projects gallery
A selection of design boards and images of the finalist projects from this year's Michelin Challenge Design edition.
Renault Trezor Concept: Design Gallery
A comprehensive gallery of design sketches, renders and photos from the creative development process of the electric GT...
CCS invites applications for a full-time faculty member in Undergraduate Transportation Design
The College for Creative Studies (CCS) invites applications for a full-time faculty member in Undergraduate...
Lexus designs a spaceship for upcoming sci-fi movie by Luc Besson
Lexus has announced a creative partnership with film studio EuropaCorp. for the development of the Skyjet spaceship, to...