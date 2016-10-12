The State of Italian Car Design
Today the greatest Italian design houses are either pale, foreign-owned shadows of what they once were or merely...
Source: Automobile Magazine
Happy Holidays!
We wish you a peaceful and joyous Christmas and a happy and creative 2017! As usual, we do this with a Christmas card...
A perfect Symbiosis between Style and Function
Partnership between Politecnico di Milano Specializing Master Course in Transportation & Automobile Design and Dallara...
Senior Designer - Exterior & Interior
Senior Designer – Exterior & Interior (L5) Job Description Innovative products begin with talented, highly...
Source: Daimler Trucks North America
Ferrari reveals J50 one-off
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Ferrari in Japan, the J50 is a two-seater, mid-rear-engined roadster with targa...
Why the Elusive C-Factor is Still the Future of Chinese Car Design
Chinese car design has come a long way but has yet to find the elusive C-factor to take it to the next level, writes...
Source: Form Trends
Concept 26: Volvo's vision for the future interior design of autonomous vehicles
At the LA Auto show Volvo has unveiled its vision for the future interior of autonomous vehicles, focused on improving...
Chiron designer Alexander Selipanov joins Genesis
Hyundai's Genesis premium brand has announced the appointment of ex-Bugatti designer Alexander 'Sasha' Selipanov as...
Honda previews Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem concepts ahead of CES 2017
At the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show Honda will present a series of concepts on the theme of urban mobility,...
Honda, Lego, & Trigger win 2016 AutoMobility LA Design & Developer Challenge
The visionary projects presented during the LA Auto Show at the AutoMobility LA Design & Developer Challenge, won by a...
Cadillac DPi-V.R IMSA race car
Cadillac has revealed the 2017 race car set to compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with a design...
Volkswagen Gira Interior Concept
Volkswagen has revealed Gira, an autonomous driving demonstrator car that explores how connectivity and autonomous...
Designing Final Fantasy XV’s incredible luxury car, the Regalia
Final Fantasy XV is very different from past games in the series, and one of the biggest changes is the shift to a more...
Source: The Verge
Alfa Romeo enters the SUV segment with the Stelvio
At the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show Alfa Romeo has revealed the Stelvio, its much awaited first SUV, in the...
Microsoft Surface Studio is a Cintiq alternative for designers
Microsoft has recently unveiled the new Surface line-up of models. The flagship product is the Surface Studio, an...
VW previews CC successor with design sketch
Volkswagen has announced the Arteon, an upcoming premium sedan, set to be revealed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Exclusive: UID Degree Show 2016 - Part 1
An exclusive overview of the Transportation Design graduation projects from this year's final degree show at the Umeå...
Advanced Design Workshop 2016 by Luigi Memola (Turin, Nov 30)
Concept designer Luigi Memola will present a design workshop in Turin on November 30th, in partnership with Luxion,...
McLaren announces limited edition F1 successor
McLaren Special Operations has confirmed the development of a three-seater Hyper-GT set to be produced in 106 units,...
Infiniti: the future of color design
The official video, gallery and interviews that details the philosophy and the importance of color during the...
Michelin Challenge Design: finalist projects gallery
A selection of design boards and images of the finalist projects from this year's Michelin Challenge Design edition.
Renault Trezor Concept: Design Gallery
A comprehensive gallery of design sketches, renders and photos from the creative development process of the electric GT...
CCS invites applications for a full-time faculty member in Undergraduate Transportation Design
The College for Creative Studies (CCS) invites applications for a full-time faculty member in Undergraduate...
Lexus designs a spaceship for upcoming sci-fi movie by Luc Besson
Lexus has announced a creative partnership with film studio EuropaCorp. for the development of the Skyjet spaceship, to...
Honda reveals WR-V compact SUV for South America
At the Sao Paulo International Motor Show 2016 Honda has presented the WR-V, a compact SUV developed by Honda R&D...
Manager Design Development - Chief Designer Exterior & Interior
Manager Design Development – Chief Designer Exterior & Interior (E4) – (DAI0000117) Description...
Interior Studio Engineer
Interior Studio Engineer (L5) Description Innovative products begin with talented, highly motivated individuals....
Source: Daimler Trucks North America
Manager Surface Development - Chief Modeler
Manager Surface Development – Chief Modeler (E4) – (DAI0000116) Description Innovative products begin with...
Source: Daimler Trucks North America
Michelin Challenge Design 2018: Mobility/Utility/Flexibility
The 2018 edition of the Michelin Challenge Design contest tasks participants to create an innovative pickup targeting...
Daimler creates Chief Design Officer position
Daimler has announced the creation of the new Chief Design Officer position, appointing Head of Design, Gorden...
Middlecott Sketch Battle Experiment expands to LA Show
The organizers of the design sketching competition have announced a new edition that will take place at the Petersen...
Audi A5 Sportback and A5 Cabriolet: design gallery
A selection of images and sketches of the A5 Sportback and A5 Cabriolet, Audi's latest additions to the renewed A5...
How to Design a Car When You're Not a Car Designer
YooJung Ahn is not a car designer. Until she joined the Google self-driving car project in 2012, Ahn was designing...
Source: Fortune
Ford design chief Moray Callum is preparing for a driverless society
[...] Ford says it will transform from a company that sells fastback Mustangs to building fleets of autonomous vehicles...
Source: The Verge
Learn How 3D Printing & Automotive Design Are Merging
With people spending more time behind the wheel, design of autonomous cars is on the rise. But, will sheet metal be...
Source: IEEE Spectrum
Great dreams begin with a dreamer: capture it now at Car Design Academy
A presentation of the online school Car Design Academy, including a special design lecture by Toshio Yamashita, Chief...
What a Car Designer Drives
From Petrolicious: “If I was to pick between painting and driving,” says, Radu Muntean, “I’d have a hard time...
Source: Dean's Garage
Google's self-driving car design boss speaks on her strategy
As the head of design for Google’s self-driving car program, YooJung Ahn has figured out how to design a car for...
Source: The Verge
BMW Motorrad Vision Next 100 Concept: design gallery
A set of photos and sketch renders from the design and development process of the BMW Motorrad Vision Next 100 Bike...
IED and Pininfarina announce new concept car for Geneva 2017
Turin IED and Pininfarina, in partnership with Italian magazine Quattroruote have announced that at the next Geneva...
BMW Motorrad presents the Vision Next 100 concept bike
The concept bike is the fourth vision vehicle marking the centenary of the BMW Group, and is centered around the idea...