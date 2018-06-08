Position Summary
We are looking for an Industrial Designer to join our Automotive Interior Design Studio based in Munich. You will work on all detailing within the car, vehicle accessories and push innovation to achieve intuitive solutions that embody the NIO brand. A
broad set of skills is essential including research, ideation sketching, 3D modelling, rendering, and prototyping.
Experience is a must, especially in manufacturing and supplier liaison.
Industrial Designer – Automotive (m/w) Responsibilities
- Responsible for the design and production of automotive details within the car across NIO, its teams, and product lines
- Explore a wide range of compelling design options, new product ideas and executions
- Work closely with the Design Manager to determine design direction for products
- Liaise with external suppliers, including reviewing samples, selecting materials and finishes, and developing prototypes
- Liaise with internal stakeholders to manage project expectations
- Work within project deadlines to ensure on-time completion
- Work collaboratively with external agencies on larger-scale projects
Qualifications
- A graduate from Industrial Design, Fashion Design, or related program
- At least 5 years of experience in design, branding, or development of consumer goods
- Outstanding knowledge of design and manufacturing processes
- Highly proficient working in 3D software such as Alias, Rhino or Solidworks
- Proficiency in a Mac environment, especially with Adobe CS applications and MS Office
- A creative thinker with a meticulous eye for detail
- Ability to develop innovative design solutions in accordance with company requirements and within brand standards
- Ability to manage and complete projects from beginning to end
- Ability to meet deadlines, maintain a positive attitude and remain flexible in a changing and fast-paced work environment
- Proven organizational skills and an ability to multi-task efficiently
- Willingness to travel (domestically and internationally) as required
This isn’t just another job. It’s an opportunity to join a movement to change the mobility experience for everyone. If you find that as exciting as we do, come join us.
To apply for this role please send your CV to recruiting.europe@nio.com.