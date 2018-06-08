NIO

Location: München und Umgebung, Germany

Position Summary

We are looking for an Industrial Designer to join our Automotive Interior Design Studio based in Munich. You will work on all detailing within the car, vehicle accessories and push innovation to achieve intuitive solutions that embody the NIO brand. A

broad set of skills is essential including research, ideation sketching, 3D modelling, rendering, and prototyping.

Experience is a must, especially in manufacturing and supplier liaison.

Industrial Designer – Automotive (m/w) Responsibilities

Responsible for the design and production of automotive details within the car across NIO, its teams, and product lines

Explore a wide range of compelling design options, new product ideas and executions

Work closely with the Design Manager to determine design direction for products

Liaise with external suppliers, including reviewing samples, selecting materials and finishes, and developing prototypes

Liaise with internal stakeholders to manage project expectations

Work within project deadlines to ensure on-time completion

Work collaboratively with external agencies on larger-scale projects

Qualifications

A graduate from Industrial Design, Fashion Design, or related program

At least 5 years of experience in design, branding, or development of consumer goods

Outstanding knowledge of design and manufacturing processes

Highly proficient working in 3D software such as Alias, Rhino or Solidworks

Proficiency in a Mac environment, especially with Adobe CS applications and MS Office

A creative thinker with a meticulous eye for detail

Ability to develop innovative design solutions in accordance with company requirements and within brand standards

Ability to manage and complete projects from beginning to end

Ability to meet deadlines, maintain a positive attitude and remain flexible in a changing and fast-paced work environment

Proven organizational skills and an ability to multi-task efficiently

Willingness to travel (domestically and internationally) as required

This isn’t just another job. It’s an opportunity to join a movement to change the mobility experience for everyone. If you find that as exciting as we do, come join us.

To apply for this role please send your CV to recruiting.europe@nio.com.