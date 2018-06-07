Automotive Interior Designer, II

Mazda North America

Location: Irvine, California, US

The Designer II, Interior supports the Interior Manager with the responsibility to develop creative, innovative and complex automotive design solutions for concept and production Interior Design programs

This position participates in projects under general direction and oversees small assigned projects as well as produces sketches, renderings, presentations.

The Designer II assists in the 3D design development process with a fundamental knowledge of the automotive design process and demonstrates creative design leadership and rational thought process.

2D Ideation Sketch Development

Develop 2D sketches in Photoshop and Illustrator to communicate ideas to fellow designers, Digital Designers and clay modelers.

3D Digital Design Development

Support digital modelers with drawings CG’s and verbal direction to create data for clay/ hard model development and CG renderings

1:1 3D Model Development

Work with Digital Modelers and Fabrication team to develop 3D Design models.

Co-Creation Activities

Oversight of connecting Interior design vision with Co-Creation Activities

REQUISITE EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’S Degree in Automotive Design/Industrial Design or equivalent experience

Four plus years of experience in Automotive Design at a major OEM

Click here for more information