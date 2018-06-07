Designer in Styling Design Automotive

Duties & Responsibilities:
Car Designer
- Designer of automotive exteriors andinteriors.
- Involves creating new car sketches and renders.
- Designer will also be skilled inmass production development for new models
Color and Materials Designer
- Designer will also be skilled indeveloping the color and material of car appearances and interiors
- Creating the concept for new colorand materials designs and creating appropriate image boards
- Designer will also simulateappropriate images in computer CG software
- Designer will also be skilled inmass production development for new models.
Desired Candidate Profile
Qualification:
- Diploma or above.
- Age lower than 35 years-old.
- Experience in Automotive design or Experience in Product design, Home interior design, etcIn this case, need experience from planning / creation to production stage.
- Ability to use design software (Photoshop, Illustrator, etc)
- Interested in automobile design and development
- Able to communicate in English for daily work.
- This position is employed as a contract staff
- Able to work at Bangkok, Thailand.
Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd
Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. is a leading company specialized in research and development of Automotive in Asia Oceania.
