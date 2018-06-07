Designer in Styling Design Automotive

7 June 2018


  • Honda R&D Asia Pacific
  • Location: Bangkok, Thailand


    • Duties & Responsibilities: 

    Car Designer

    • Designer of automotive exteriors andinteriors.
    • Involves creating new car sketches and renders.
    • Designer will also be skilled inmass production development for new models

    Color and Materials Designer 

    • Designer will also be skilled indeveloping the color and material of car appearances and interiors
    • Creating the concept for new colorand materials designs and creating appropriate image boards
    • Designer will also simulateappropriate images in computer CG software
    • Designer will also be skilled inmass production development for new models.

    Desired Candidate Profile

    Qualification:

    • Diploma or above.
    • Age lower than 35 years-old.
    • Experience in Automotive design or Experience in Product design, Home interior design, etcIn this case, need experience from planning / creation to production stage.
    • Ability to use design software (Photoshop, Illustrator, etc)
    • Interested in automobile design and development
    • Ability to use design software (Photoshop, Illustrator, etc)
    • Able to communicate in English for daily work.
    • This position is employed as a contract staff
    • Able to work at Bangkok, Thailand.

    Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd

    Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. is a leading company specialized in research and development of Automotive in Asia Oceania.


    Click here for more information


    Find more design jobs on
    MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine



    Newsletter

    Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

    Find a Car

    Recent Tutorials

    Latest Design Jobs

    in partnership with
    MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

    More Design Jobs...


    © 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

    Scroll To Top
    Scroll To Bottom